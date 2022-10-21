Merseyside Fire Brigades Union begin ballot for action short of strike

The ballot began on Tuesday following repeated unsuccessful attempts to resolve long-standing issues

The Fire Brigades Union has commenced a ballot of Merseyside members for Action Short of Strike (ASOS) consisting of not undertaking pre-arranged overtime.

Following repeated unsuccessful attempts to resolve long-standing issues such as the introduction of a reduction of night-time staff, union members across Merseyside began casting their votes on Tuesday October 18.

Members are holding the ballot in relation to the introduction of new duty shift systems, reduction of night staff in the control room from six to five, apprentices being required to attend the workplace outside of core hours to undertake training sessions, assessments, charity days and exams, and a non-agreed expansion of the firefighter role in contracts for all new entrants.

Members of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue service. Credit: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

A union spokesman said: “In particular, the imposed reduction in night-time staffing levels in the fire control line poses a potential risk to firefighters and members of the public.”

Completely independent of the ongoing national pay dispute, the ballot will run until November 11 and if in favour, union members will cease to accept overtime no earlier than December 1.

What has been said?

Ian Hibbert, Fire Brigades Union Merseyside Brigade Secretary, said: “Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service continued refusal to abide by locally and nationally agreed negotiation procedures has left Merseyside FBU members with little choice but to ballot for action short of strike. FBU members do not take industrial action lightly, but we can no longer stand by as our terms and conditions of service are attacked and eroded.

“Merseyside FBU members are angry and frustrated that their concerns are continually marginalised and that Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has repeatedly sought to circumvent locally and nationally agreed negotiation procedures and, in many cases, sought to cut the Fire Brigades Union out of conversations entirely.

“We are not asking for a lot. All we are asking is that our employer honour our nationally agreed terms and conditions of service and sit down and reach agreement with the FBU on all issues as they should have done from the outset.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is important that the public understand that the changes to the staffing arrangements in our fire control room have actually led to an increase in the numbers of staff employed – moving from 32 to 33 fire control officers with immediate effect, with a further two posts built into the model for operational resilience during periods of high demand.

“The changes have been introduced following extensive consultation with staff and the public are based on the demands placed on the service. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is twice as busy during the day than it is at night.

“The introduction of the Station Manager role (which constitutes an increase in control numbers) with specific responsibility for the management of the control room will ensure Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is able to respond to all foreseeable risk.”

The statement said no members of Fire Control staff will be required to change their contract of employment on the basis of the adjustments to the operating model.