Many students feel disheartened when rejected from their top choice universities but there are alternatives to the traditional route through education.

Thursday is a huge day for young adults across the country, as they nervously await their A-Level results.

The first to sit their exams since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are facing the possibility that they might not get into their first choice university.

COVID-19 measures also meant that they did not sit their GCSE exams and missed out on getting used to exam conditions.

For many, the idea of not getting the grades they hoped causes great stress and fear about the future. However, attending university isn’t the only way to achieve a degree and have a successful career.

Across the UK, there are 150 degree-level apprenticeships across a range of subjects and 650 A-Level equivalents.

Jemma Hughes, aged 26, is in the process of completing a Level 3 operational fire fighter apprenticeship at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Jemma Hughes training to be a firefighter. Image: Jemma Hughes

She is proud to be part of an emergency service which has the second largest number of female firefighters in the country.

“It wasn’t an easy process, and my fitness and agility were tested throughout,” she recalls. “I remember being the only woman on the assessment day.”

Jemma made it with 19 others and says no two days are the same. In just one week, Jemma dealt with grass fires, a car crash and a hotel fire. Getting to work at one of the busiest stations in the area has been a great learning experience and enabled her to get lots of support from other colleagues.

Jemma tackles a car fire. Image: Jemma Hughes

When asked if she would recommend an apprenticeship, Jemma said: “It’s completely changed my life - I only wish I had known about it sooner.

“I started down a traditional university pathway studying forensic science which I hated and ended up dropping out soon after starting. I wish I had been told of other opportunities out there and it’s something I’m passionate about changing.”

Referred to as T-Levels, Level 3 apprenticeships are equivalent to A-Levels and combine classroom learning with on-the-job training.

A preferred option for those who prefer practical-based learning, T-Levels often involve coursework and assessed work placement, rather than exams, being ideal for students who struggle with exam stress.

There are tons of places across Merseyside offering apprenticeships, including the City of Liverpool College and Hugh Baird College.