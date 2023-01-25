News bulletin: Funeral of Elle Edwards in Wallasey, firefighers targeted on Bonfire Night, tribute to Gogglebox’s Leon & June

🚒 Missiles, fireworks and a cricket bat were used to target firefighters during last year’s Bonfire Night celebrations. A new report from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority’s community safety and protection committee has detailed what fire crews faced as they managed celebrations across the region in November.

🪑The Salvation Army's Strawberry Field has installed a new memorial bench to honour the late stars of Gogglebox, Leon and June Bernicoff. Unveiled at a small ceremony attended by Leon and June's family, including their daughters, Helen and Julie, the bench will be a permanent feature at the visitor attraction based in Woolton.

🙏The funeral of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, has taken place in Wallasey. The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village just before midnight on December 24.