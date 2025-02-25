The 18 Merseyside schools to offer free breakfast clubs for children as 'early adopters' of government scheme

Published 25th Feb 2025

18 schools in Liverpool and Merseyside are leading the way with free breakfast clubs for children as 'early adopters' of a new government scheme.

The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils as part of the Government’s flagship scheme have been named ahead of a trial of the programme.

750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout - including schools 18 across Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September. The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the Merseyside schools taking part.

New Heights, Everton, Liverpool

1. New Heights, Everton, Liverpool

New Heights, Everton, Liverpool | RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com Photo: RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

Fazakerley Primary School, Fazakerley, Liverpool.

2. Fazakerley Primary School, Fazakerley, Liverpool

Fazakerley Primary School, Fazakerley, Liverpool. | Google Street View

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School, Liverpool.

3. St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School, Liverpool. | Google Street View

Blacklow Brow School, Huyton, Knowsley.

4. Blacklow Brow School, Huyton, Knowsley

Blacklow Brow School, Huyton, Knowsley. | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com

