750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout - including schools 18 across Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September. The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the Merseyside schools taking part.

1 . New Heights, Everton, Liverpool New Heights, Everton, Liverpool | RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com Photo: RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

2 . Fazakerley Primary School, Fazakerley, Liverpool Fazakerley Primary School, Fazakerley, Liverpool. | Google Street View

3 . St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School, Liverpool St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School, Liverpool. | Google Street View