Gusto Italian has confirmed the closure of six restaurants, as part of a takeover deal.

The majority of the Knutsford-based restaurant chain will be acquired by Cherry Equity Partners, with seven of its 13 restaurants remaining open in a deal that will save 300 jobs.

Around 200 redundancies are expected and Gusto Italian has confirmed that its restaurants in Alderley Edge, Cookridge, Edinburgh, Heswall, Leeds and Newcastle will close. Its sites in Liverpool, Birmingham, Cheadle, Knutsford, Manchester, Nottingham and Oxford will remain open.

Gusto Heswall. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Gusto CEO Paul Moran said: “We are profoundly sorry to see six of our restaurants close and are tremendously grateful for the support of our staff and our loyal customers at these locations over the years.”

He added: “This investment marks an important step forward for Gusto, ensuring the future of the business and putting in place a strong and stable platform upon which we can start to grow the business again."

It appears the closures are immediate, with the six sites no longer listed on Gusto’s website and Google stating they are permanently closed.