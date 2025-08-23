The casualty was airlifted to hospital.

A horse rider was taken to hospital by air ambulance after an incident on Formby beach.

The Southport Coastguard Rescue Team, RNLI Lifeguards and the North West Ambulance Service were called to the Merseyside seaside spot at around 3.15pm on Friday (August 22).

Formby Beach | LDRS

Southport Offshore Rescue Trust were paged to assist with an injured horse rider and, alongside North West Ambulance Service, stabilised the casualty and provided pain management before they were airlifted to hospital.

In a statement, Southport Offshore Rescue Trust said: “Due to the nature of injury and the casualty’s location, it was decided the best method of extraction would be via the air.

“North West Air Ambulance attended and took the casualty to hospital for further care.”