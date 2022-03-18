A Formby man has been jailed for more than six years following an attempted armed robbery of a local takeaway where he was a well known customer.
Robert Neal, 31, of Brows Lane, Formby, was arrested shortly after the robbery at Flames takeaway, also on Brows Lane, in January this year.
He pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at Liverpool Crown court on Thursday and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.
Detective Inspector James Halpin said: “Neal was a regular customer at the takeaway and lived a short distance away so it is incredible he made such a brazen attempt to rob it.
“He was armed with an imitation gun, which he discharged, at a member of staff. Thankfully they were not seriously hurt but I am sure they would have been terrified of what Neal’s intentions were and whether the gun was real or not.
“Neal was detained nearby a short time afterwards and pleaded guilty to the offences, which thankfully meant there was no necessity for a trial.”