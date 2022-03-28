Watch your daily news bulletin for Merseyside.

📰 Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found outside a house in Pensby on Sunday.

Merseyside Police discovered the man's body in Smallridge Close, Wirral, after responding to a call at about 4:00am.

📰 Research shows that the highly contagious coronavirus strain BA.2 is now responsible for more than four in five infections across England.

In the Liverpool City Region, Knowsley has highest ratio, with 91.1% of cases tested positive for the stealth strain - the 27th highest rate in England.

📰 Police are renewing their appeal to find the killer of a man who was fatally stabbed during a night out in Prescot in November 2017.

Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck after a row with two people on a motorbike.

Numerous lines of enquiry have been carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and 12 arrests have been made, but, to date, nobody has been charged.