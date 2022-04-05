Watch your daily news bulletin for Merseyside.

📰 A man has denied the attempted murder of a teenage girl who was shot on her way home from school.

The 15-year-old was seriously injured while standing at a bus stop in Toxteth, Liverpool, on 1 March.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, Rio Jones, 19, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court.

📰 Liverpool streets are to have their links with slavery explained for the first time through a series of bronze plaques.

The first plaque will be unveiled on William Brown Street near the World Museum. Liverpool City Council said it is the first of around ten streets to have a plaque.

📰 Liverpool City Council is to provide an additional free green waste collection from next week following an error on the council’s web

The city’s free green collection had stopped on Friday, 25 March, following the introduction of a new £40 charge.