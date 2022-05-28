Merseyside Police has been working with partners, including Liverpool City Council, Culture Liverpool, Merseytravel and British Transport Police.

This weekend is set to be a busy one for the city, with the Champions League final being screened at venues across Merseyside on Saturday and a homecoming parade for the Liverpool football team confirmed for Sunday.

Throughout the weekend there will be extra police officers in the city centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety advice for revellers

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: "There will be a lot of police out. We ask people to act responsibly, be patient, be respectful to each other, look after your belongings, keep your bag closed, make sure you have charge on your phone, make sure you look after your children, and so on.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, Merseyside Police

“It's not unique to this event or Merseyside these are just common sense things we ask people to do. Travel and transport is our main concern at the moment. There will be a lot of people coming in; we saw that in 2019. We know there's going to be more people coming in this year and that there are more challenges on public transport than in 2019."

Stay local on parade route

The 13.5km parade route, which is the same as in 2019, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout (in Childwall) and on to the Rocket flyover.

From there, it will journey along Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand. The route finishes at Blundell Street.

Police are urging fans to stay local to their nearest part of the route rather than travel in and congest the city centre.

Don't climb street furniture

Chief Superintendent Davies added: "For the event itself, please don't climb. People will inevitably try to get some kind of height advantage, but it's extremely dangerous. Some of the things you are climbing on are not safe; there is enough room for everyone to see safely.

“Flares are very dangerous; you don't really know what you've got, they can be hot to hold and give out a lot of smoke, and it ruins the enjoyment for yourself and those around you. Please act respectfully and come and enjoy what is going to be a massive day for the city."

Travel disruption

For passengers travelling on Merseyrail services into Liverpool city centre, Northern line trains will call at Moorfields only, and Wirral line trains will call at Liverpool Central only.