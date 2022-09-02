Merseyside Police appeal for information following Birkenhead assault

They were followed and one of the men approached one of the victims and struck him on the head. The teeanger was then kicked and punched by the rest of the group, resulting in injuries to his face, arm and knee. The second victim was also struck on the head. A member of the public disturbed the group and they ran off. The incident was reported the following day, when one of the victims went to the hospital for an assessment of his facial injuries, including a suspected broken news and fractured jaw. Constable Ben Williams said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault on two teenagers who were simply enjoying the park with friends. Both victims were significantly affected by what happened, and we are determined to do all we can to identify the group responsible. “If you were in the park at around the time of this incident, witnessed or assisted the victims, or captured images on any devices of those involved, please come forward and we will do all we can to find those responsible.” Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC with reference 22000611629, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.