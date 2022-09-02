Merseyside Police appeal for information following Birkenhead assault
A group of men kicked and punched a teenager in the park.
Merseyside Police are appealing for information following an assault of two teenagers in Birkenhead Park, Wirral last month. At around 5.30pm on Thursday 18 August, the two victims, aged 17 and 19, were with friends near to the duckpond when they were approached by a group of four to five males in dark clothing, who shouted insults.
They were followed and one of the men approached one of the victims and struck him on the head. The teeanger was then kicked and punched by the rest of the group, resulting in injuries to his face, arm and knee. The second victim was also struck on the head. A member of the public disturbed the group and they ran off. The incident was reported the following day, when one of the victims went to the hospital for an assessment of his facial injuries, including a suspected broken news and fractured jaw. Constable Ben Williams said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked assault on two teenagers who were simply enjoying the park with friends. Both victims were significantly affected by what happened, and we are determined to do all we can to identify the group responsible. “If you were in the park at around the time of this incident, witnessed or assisted the victims, or captured images on any devices of those involved, please come forward and we will do all we can to find those responsible.” Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC with reference 22000611629, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.