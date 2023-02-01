Nobody has been charged for his murder.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information on the sixth anniversary of the death of a 26-year-old man in Wavertree.

At around 7pm on Wednesday February 1, 2017, police were called to Grosvenor Road, following reports that a man had been shot outside Anna Jung’s chip shop.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Aaron Lewis suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Aintree Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

It is believed that he was shot up to eight times by one gunman who fled in a white Renault van. The van was later found on fire and a gun believed to be used in the shooting was found.

Arrests have previously been made in connection with Aaron’s murder but nobody has been charged.

What has been said?

Detective Inspector David Jones said: “It is now six years since Aaron was murdered, and his family are still unable to find closure and bring those responsible for his murder to justice.

“While six years is a long time to pass, a murder investigation is never closed. I would urge people in the community for their help with the investigation and that it is not too late to come forward with any information you may have, no matter how small.

