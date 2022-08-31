Merseyside Police continue to appeal for information about Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

A man from Huyton and a man from Dovecot have both been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police have reiterated their appeal for information, just over a week on from the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest as her mother, Cheryl Korbel, struggled to close the door on a gunman at their home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, last Monday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The gunman was chasing intended target Joseph Nee, 35, who burst into the house when Ms Korbel opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

Nee, who has served time in prison for drugs and burglary, and Ms Korbel were both hit when the shooter opened fire at the property and have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

The man from Huyton, 36, and the man from Dovecot, 33, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

News of the arrests came just days after Merseyside Police told the public they ‘would not rest’ until the man responsible for killing Olivia was caught.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen has today said: “I want to take this opportunity, just over a week on from Olivia’s tragic murder, to reiterate our appeal, as we gather as much information as we possibly can. “A lot has already come in and we’re grateful to those in our communities who have come forward. But just because we have seen two arrests doesn’t mean that we need that information any less. “Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is. Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don’t assume we don’t need to hear it. I’d rather see the same details sent in repeatedly, than people feeling they don’t need to share it. “We are still keen to speak to anyone with information about the gunman, and the whereabouts of the firearm used. Likewise, anything else you know needs to be shared as soon as possible: for Olivia’s family, her friends, the community, and for justice.”

Police appeal for information on Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 has been seized by police. Image: Merseyside Police

Detectives investigating the murder have also issued an image of an Audi Q3 and an appeal for information about the car, which is believed to have driven Nee to hospital after the shooting.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw this car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night.

The Audi has been seized and it is in process of being forensically examined.

‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The family Olivia urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward as the paid tribute to their ‘baby’.

In a statement, the family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident lin Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.“We are also thankful to Merseyside police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”

Contacting the police