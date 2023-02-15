A peaceful protest turned violent on Friday evening and an emergency worker was attacked.

Merseyside Police have extended a dispersal zone which was introduced at the weekend, following violent disorder in Knowsley. Beginning at 13:00 today (Wednesday February 15), the dispersal zone will be in place for 48 hours - until 12.59pm on Friday February 17.

The dispersal zone was actioned after violence erupted near the Suites Hotel and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers following a peaceful protest, on Friday evening. A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

19-year-old Jared Skeete Jared Skeete appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with beating an emergency worker and violent disorder.

The case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court on the application of the prosecution and he is remanded in custody to appear at the higher court on March 13.

A total of 14 people, aged between 13 and 54 including two women, who were also arrested have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

Dispersal zone

Advertisement

Advertisement

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents. These powers will not be used for anyone going about their daily business.

The area covered includes: All areas within, including and bounded Moorgate Road North, Green land joining Alchemy Way, crossing A580 East Lancashire Road, crossing green land & joining Ainsworth Lane, Penrhyn Road, School Lane, joining & including Randles Farm Interchange (M57 roundabout) crossing green land to re-join A580 East Lancashire road Eastbound to the junction of Moorgate Road North.

Merseyside Police statement

Superintendent Karl Baldwin from Knowsley Local Policing, said: “Since the order was introduced on Saturday, we have issued several dispersal notices to those looking to gather without good reason in this area. We will continue to use these powers to ensure that there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed on Friday. Additional patrols will be in the area to enforce this, and to speak to those members of the community. “The incident on Friday put those in the community and our officers at risk. We have made 15 arrests at this time, and one man has been charged. A dedicated investigation team will be reviewing all available evidence to identify and bring to justice those involved in the disorder. “We have introduced this dispersal zone to give officers the additional powers to approach people they suspect may be there to commit offences. There is no excuse for the violence that was carried out on Friday and we will arrest anyone who fails to heed this advice. “We know people are concerned, but much of that concern is based on misinformation and rumour. There is no excuse for resorting to violence. We know that those involved in the violent activity on Friday used rumours and allegations as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone has the right to live their lives in peace and without fear. We are listening to the concerns of our communities in Knowsley and will be continuing to do so this week. “The suspicious incident last week in Kirkby is, like all such allegations, under investigation by detectives and we always encourage anyone with information on suspected crime in your area to come forward directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers. Social media posting and sharing of unsubstantiated rumour is not the way to raise concerns to the police, it could jeopardise any investigation and put innocent people in harm’s way”.

Screengrab from video taken with permission from the facebook account of Tony Broster of protesters during a rally in Prescot, Merseyside. Picture: PA

Police confirmed they had been investigating reports that “a man made inappropriate advances toward a teenage girl” in Kirkby on Monday February 6, after several members of the public contacted them.

Following enquiries, a man in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday 9 February, in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence. A file was submitted to the CPS and on their advice he was released with no further action.

Advertisement