Police granted additional powers ahead of Liverpool UKIP march

Merseyside Police have been granted additional powers ahead of a planned rally in Liverpool.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order and a Section 60 Order have been introduced in Liverpool city centre today (August 23) to “help prevent possible criminality and disorder”.

The Section 34 Dispersal Order became active at 10.00am this morning and will remain in place until 9.59am on Monday (August 25).

The Dispersal Zone is bordered by Princes Parade, William Jessop way, Waterloo Road, Paisley Street, Great Howard Street, Leeds Street, Byrom Street, Hunter Street, Islington, Brunswick, Low Hill, Hall Street, Towerlands Street, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Grove Street, Oxford Street East, Smithdown Lane, Crown Street, Upper Parliament Street, Parliament Street, Queens Dock.

The dispersal order gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people who are engaging in criminality and anti-social behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents.

Officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of such incidents. Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed, for which they may ultimately be arrested.

Merseyside Police says these powers will not be used for anyone visiting the area and going about their daily business.

The Section 60 Order will run from 10.00am to 10.00pm and gives officers additional powers to search people who are suspected of involvement in criminality and disorder.

It also includes a Section 60AA authorisation, meaning failure to remove a face covering when asked by an officer could result in arrest. Any face covering can also be seized by a police officer.

A ‘mass deportation’ march, organised by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), is set to take place from 1.00pm today, beginning at St George’s Hall in the city centre and finishing near Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Toxteth.

In a statement yesterday, Liverpool City Council leader, Liam Robinson, said the timing and route of the rally raises “serious questions about intent and impact”.

Cllr Robinson added that only the Home Office has the power to prevent such marches from taking place, and that the responsibility for managing and policing these events is led by Merseyside Police, who are “taking steps to ensure public safety”.

In response to UKIP’s planned march, Stand Up To Racism campaigners are planning to meet at St George’s Hall from 12pm. Sharing the information on social media, a spokesperson for the group asked people to join to “oppose fascist UKIP”.

Liverpool Celebrates festival will also take place at the Pier Head from 1.00pm.