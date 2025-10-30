Hidden police officers to stop 'outrageous' antisocial behaviour this Mischief Night

Bus seats. | Lancashire County Council

Plain clothes officers will be deployed across Merseyside in the lead up to Halloween and Bonfire Night, in a bid to catch those participating in antisocial behaviour (ASB).

Working in partnership with TravelSafe, Merseyside Police has launched Operation Trojan on what is known locally as ‘Mischief Night’ (October 30) to ensure “everyone can commute on public transport without fear of experiencing antisocial behaviour”.

Mischief Night has seen major antisocial behaviour over the years, with cars and house windows being smashed with bricks, eggs being thrown, fireworks let off in the street and aimed at people, and buses targeted by offenders.

Now, Merseyside Police is planting plain clothes police offices aboard normal buses to “look for and catch perpetrators before they get a chance to endanger members of the public.” Additional patrols will travel nearby to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton, tactical operations lead for the Halloween period, said: “It is outrageous that the ‘fun’ of the individuals committing these crimes can leave whole communities feeling isolated.

“When drivers and passengers are in danger from things being thrown at them – that’s when we have to act. We won’t tolerate it. That’s why we’re running these Trojan buses. By deploying our Trojan buses, we’ll be able to look for and catch perpetrators before they get a chance to endanger members of the public.

“We’re very aware that some of the young people who get caught up in acts of antisocial behaviour at this time of year are, most of the time, good kids who have just made a bad choice.

“But we have to prioritise the innocent members of our communities. Even though we don’t want to be taking kids into custody, we will if we have to.

“I would urge parents and carers to be seriously talking to the young people in their lives before they go out at this time of year. What are their plans? Do they know how to walk away from a situation if it’s getting out of hand? Do they know that their choices can have lifelong consequences, for themselves and others?”

As in previous years, additional patrols will be deployed across key nights, and dispersal zones are planned in areas identified by local policing teams as needing extra attention.

Members of the public are encouraged to report non-emergency antisocial behaviour via 101 or online, helping to keep 999 lines free for the most serious incidents.