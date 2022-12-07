Merseyside police officer assaulted during arrests and cannabis farm seized in Walton

Four people are in custody.

Merseyside Police have arrested four people and seized a large cannabis farm following an incident in Walton. At around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 6, a containment was placed on a house at the junction of Ince Avenue and Cherry Lane, after a wanted man was sighted.

Officers attended the address and forced entry. Two men were detained, and a large cannabis farm was found across two rooms, with 172 plants. Several large bags of suspected cannabis were also found. In the course of the arrests, an officer was assaulted, sustaining bruises and a man and woman were detained a short time later.

Arrests

A 27-year-old man from Seaforth was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production; possession of cannabis; and assault of an emergency worker. He has also been arrested for failing to appear at court in connection with drug supply and driving offences.

A 21-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 30-year-old man from Walton was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and abstracting electricity and a 31-year-old woman from Walton was arrested on suspicion of the same offences. All suspects were taken to police stations for questioning and currently remain in custody.

What have the police said?

Inspector Paul New from the Force Fugitive Team said: “Four people are now in custody and our investigations continue. Once again, it appears that electricity was abstracted, causing significant fire risks to anyone living or working nearby. Help us keep removing these death traps by passing on any suspicions, and we will take action. Such organised operations also attract the risk of violent crime from drug supply. “If you spot any signs that cannabis is being grown near where you live and work please let us know so that we can continue to take action. Any information helps residents and the work we do, so make us aware and we will investigate.”

Signs of cannabis being grown

According to Merseyside Police, some of the signs that cannabis is being grown are:- Strange smells and sounds.- Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times.- Gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting.- Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed.- Heat from an adjoining property.- Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.

