A police officer from Merseyside has spoken out after being hit by a car while responding to a hit and run incident.

Phil Jones, 39, was attending a crash involving a cyclist on Northway, Maghull on, December 27 2023 on the northbound side of the carriageway, when he was hit by a Ford Kuga driven by 62-year-old Richard Ainscough.

The car had performed a U-turn, cutting across the central reservation from the southbound carriageway. The northbound road had been closed to traffic as a result of the earlier hit and run incident and the driver, ignoring the police cordon in place, collided with Phil.

Phil, from St Helens, was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained a multitude of serious injuries, including an open fracture of the right elbow, a dislocated left shoulder, injuries to his left knee and lower left leg, resulting in ongoing numbness and psychological trauma.

Ainscough, of Whitburn, Skelmersdale, was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and driving with eyesight which did not comply with requirements.

Richard Ainscough. | Merseyside Police

At a hearing last week (August 8 2025), Ainscough was jailed for 28 months and disqualified from driving for two years.

Phil has now spoken of his determination to rebuild his life and, with support from his lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, is warning others to take care on the roads.

Phil said: "The day of the accident is one I’m never likely to forget. The last thing you expect to see when the road is closed is a vehicle approaching you. There was no time to react and I knew my injuries were serious as soon as the collision happened.

“The worry my family and I have been put through as a result of my injuries has been life changing. I’m still undergoing rehabilitation and while I’m still determined to recover physically, I’m not sure the emotional scars of such an incident can ever leave you.

“I went from being fit and healthy and doing a job I loved, to wondering what the future holds for me and our family. You have to come to terms with a new reality but the support I’ve received has been vital and encourages me every day towards that goal of making as strong a physical recovery as I can.

“I know things could have been much worse, but that is little consolation, when what you want most of all is your old life back. I just hope my story goes some way to making people stop and think about the terrible consequences that can result from not taking care on the roads.”

In a statement after last week’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant Christine Bennett, from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “It is incredible that Ainscough chose to drive in such a reckless manner, and it is only by sheer good luck that the officer was not killed.

“Our officers deal with violence and challenging situations on a daily basis, putting their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate poor driving or drivers who deliberately ignore the rules of the road, and we are committed to the prevention of serious injury and road death, to work towards Vision Zero – our strategy focused on driving down the amount of road traffic collisions in our regions and to lower the number of people killed and seriously injured on our streets.