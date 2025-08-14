21 brilliant pictures of A Level Results Day 2025 as Merseyside pupils shine

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST

Explore these brilliant photos A Level Results Day 2025 in Liverpool and Merseyside, as students celebrate their achievements.

Pupils across Liverpool and Merseyside received their A Level, T Level and Level 3 VTQ results this morning (August 14) and found out if their incredible efforts had paid off.

Many local schools, sixth forms and colleges shared their achievements with Liverpool World, as pupils across Merseyside truly shone. They also shared wonderful photos of students opening their results or celebrating with friends.

- 17 famous faces and top celebrities who went to university in Liverpool

- Liverpool A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: Results, grade boundaries, news and clearing advice

A huge well done to everyone who received results today - regardless of the grade you achieved.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 21 photos of Merseyside celebrating results day.

South Wirral High School headteacher Mr Cloherty congratulates students.

1. Merseyside A Level Results Day 2025

South Wirral High School headteacher Mr Cloherty congratulates students. | South Wirral High

Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form.

2. Merseyside A Level Results Day 2025

Students at St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form. | St Margaret’s Church of England Sixth Form

St Michael's Church of England Academy students Charlie Jackson, Tamsin Parry, Ellie-Mai Chadwick and Louisa Perez.

3. Merseyside A Level Results Day 2025

St Michael's Church of England Academy students Charlie Jackson, Tamsin Parry, Ellie-Mai Chadwick and Louisa Perez. | St Michael's Church of England Academy

St John Bosco Arts College students.

4. Merseyside A Level Results Day 2025

St John Bosco Arts College students. | St John Bosco Arts College

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolStudents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice