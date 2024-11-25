Ten months of roadworks has begun on a major Merseyside road.

Sefton Council is carrying out roadworks on Dunnings Bridge Road (A5036) in Bootle in a bid to improve transport links in the Maritime Corridor area.

Part of the £12m Maritime Corridor Improvement Scheme (MCIS), the works (once completed) are expected to make it easier for people to walk, cycle, and drive around the area. Maintenance and upgrades will include improvements to Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton Way, Bridle Road, Park Lane, Heysham Road and Atlantic Park Drive.

The works are expected to take nine to ten months to complete, with Sefton Council stating that disruption will be “kept to a minimum” as much of the work will take place during off-peak hours, however, delays are expected.

The upgrades are funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and have been split into three parts with the first phase beginning on November 25, 2024. The daily roadworks will begin at 9:30am and continue until 3:30pm. A summary of the roads affected is as follows:

Atlantic Park Drive will not be accessible from A5036 Dunnings Bridge Road for the duration of the works. Traffic wanting to access Atlantic Park will need to use Bridle Road, which will be opened to traffic during the works.

There will be lane closures along Dunnings Bridge Road and Netherton Way to allow the work to take place but these will be kept to off peak times (9am-3.30pm), which should mean there is little disruption to traffic.

The road works around Switch Island are due to last for ten months. | LDRS

There will be lane closures for a short period during peak times too but these will be kept to a minimum and Sefton Council will make these known in advance - currently estimated for April 2025.

The Netherton Way and Bridle Road junction will be controlled by temporary traffic lights for a short period after Christmas.

The second phase, due to take place in 2026, will see improvements on Bridle Road, Heysham Road and Vesty Road. In 2027, subject to further funding, there will be improvements along Park Lane.

Councillor Daren Veidman, Sefton Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Highways, said: “We know this is a really important route into Sefton and while there will inevitably be some delays while work like this takes place we have done a lot of work to reduce the impact on people going about their daily business,”

“We’ll keep everyone informed of progress and if we become aware of any issues during the work we will react to them as quickly as we can.”

