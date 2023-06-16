Management at the venue say they will be inviting inspectors back to provide a new rating.

A Wirral takeaway has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating, after inspectors saw ‘evidence of widespread activity of mice’ inside the kitchen, including next to food and takeaway packaging.

Victoria Kebab & Pizza House on Bebington Road has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google, from 152 reviews, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed in key areas, including pest control measures.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by LiverpoolWorld has revealed that environmental health officials found mouse droppings at multiple points inside the venue, and good hygiene measures were not in place.

Initial visit: When inspectors visited the takeaway on April 24, the standards ‘were wholly unacceptable due to the widespread activity of mice that was found throughout the premises.’

The report notes:

“There was evidence of widespread activity of mice throughout the food business; under and behind equipment and on shelves where food and food equipment were being stored, in food equipment boxes, next to takeaway packaging, next to white roll used for cleaning and hand drying and above the dough mixer. The structure was found to be maintained in a poor condition, with many potential pest entry points, holes in walls, gaps underdoors, and poor standard of cleaning especially at lower levels.”

“Droppings were evident on the floor and shelving in the middle kitchen preparation area, shelving in the rear storage area, behind fridges and freezers, next to and above the the dough mixer, pizza trays and next to takeaway packaging.”

“Good food hygiene practices and additional control measures to manage the risk posed to food from the presence of mice, were not in place.”

The inspector stated that ‘such conditions presented an imminent risk of injury to health’ and the owner requested to proceed with a voluntary closure. A Voluntary Prohibition Notice was therefore issued during the visit on Monday April 24, however, after taking steps to improve the business, a certificate confirming the risk to health no longer exists was issued on Friday April 28.

The inspector noted, ‘despite the imminent risk to health being removed it is likely that pest activity is still active.’

Second visit:

Despite removing the imminent risk to health, Victoria Kebab & Pizza House was handed a zero star hygiene rating.

The report notes:

“At the time of the inspection there was no hot water available to the toilet hand wash basin.”

“Boxes of raw burgers were being stored directly on top of lettuce in the walk-in fridge. Any raw foods that may drip or fall into items below can result in cross contamination that could lead to food poisoning.”

“Many pieces of equipment and areas of the structure were dirty and deteriorated to the point that they need to either be repaired or replaced entirely throughout the premises.”

“There were dead insects and cobwebs on the top shelf of the walk-in fridge.”

“When questioning staff there did not appear to be a system in place to assist them in easily accessing information about allergens that are present in the food they handle and prepare at the premises.”

Scoring:

Food hygiene and safety compliance: Victoria Kebab & Pizza House was rated 25 for food hygiene and safety compliance, with 0 being the best score and the poorest being 25.

Structural requirements: Victoria Kebab & Pizza House was rated 30 for structural requirements with 0 being the best score and the poorest being 30.

Confidence in management/controls: Victoria Kebab & Pizza House was rated 30 for confidence in management/controls with 0 being the best score and the poorest being 30.

A combined score of 85 gives the takeaway an overall rating on zero stars, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary.’ A five star rating sees total scores between 0-15.

When contacted in June, management at Victoria Kebab & Pizza House told LiverpoolWorld: “We’ve since had pest control here and they said everything is fine. Everything is back to normal and we’ll be inviting officers back to reinspect and provide a new rating.”