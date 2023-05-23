It has been described as the ‘centrepiece’ of the village.

A Merseyside train station is up for a prestigious title, as it battles in this year’s World Cup of Stations.

Community Rail Network host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown ‘The UK’s Best Loved Station,’ shining a spotlight on the work of dedicated volunteers.

Birkdale station, in Sefton, has made it to the group stage of the contest and is up against three other North West stations, for a spot in the semi-final.

Over 100 nominations from across Great Britain were whittled down to 48 by TV presenter Tim Dunn and will compete head-to-head in a public vote. The winner of each regional group will go through to the semi-finals on May 25, with the final held on 26 May.

Birkdale station: The Sefton train station has made it to the group stage, thanks to the work it has done with local volunteer groups Birkdale Civic Society and The Station Master’s House.

The two groups, along with Merseyrail, have created a community library with 5000+ books including many large print, and The Station Master’s House features a computer suite with six PCs free to use for members (and membership is free).

Charlotte Woods, Chairman of Birkdale Civic Society, said: “For over 40 years we have been on a mission to keep our village and station looking as beautiful as possible, and ensuring the heritage is protected for the future. Our volunteers’ commitment to the planting and tidying really make our community proud, and our close relationship with the railways is integral for our village to thrive.

“As the centrepiece to our village, we are incredibly proud to work alongside the Birkdale Community Hub to keep our station at the heart of our community.”

Birkdale station. Image: Merseyrail

North West stations in the running:

Birkdale, Sefton.

Goostrey, Cheshire.

Hindley, Wigan.

Runcorn, Halton.