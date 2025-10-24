RSPCA. | RSPCA.

A woman from Wallasey has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after the death of her puppy.

Please note: This article contains a distressing image.

Victoria Rose Fildes, 28, of Church Road, was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on October 16, in a case brought by the RSPCA.

Fildes pleaded guilty to three offences, including causing unnecessary suffering to, and failing to meet the needs of, a five-month-old puppy. She also failed to meet the needs of a second dog, the puppy’s mother.

Fildes was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment for one offence and 12 weeks imprisonment each for the other two, to run concurrently, with the term suspended for 18 months. She was disqualified from owning all animals for ten years, which she cannot appeal for five years.

In addition, the 28-year-old was ordered to carry out 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, and pay a Victim Surcharge of £154.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard that a five-month-old French bulldog named Baby Yoda was taken to a vet in January 2025 in a collapsed and emaciated state by a friend of Fildes.

The vet found his prognosis was so poor that euthanasia was considered the only viable option. A post mortem identified prolonged starvation with a secondary worm burden as the likely cause of the poor body condition.

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes was contacted by the veterinary practice about Baby Yoda’s concerning condition.

In his witness statement, he described the condition of the puppy’s body, saying: “He was in extremely poor emaciated condition. I noted that all of the bones of the spine, ribs and hip bones were protruding through the skin with no fat or muscle coverage.”

Inspector Joynes visited Fildes’ property to check on the welfare of any other animals in the home, and was shown two-year-old French bulldog Teddy, the mother of Baby Yoda, who was being kept in a crate.

He added “Although the dog was long haired, it was immediately clear from her body shape that she was underweight. Upon examination she was grossly underweight with ribs, spine and hips easily palpable through the fur and skin.

“When she was placed on the floor she was seen to immediately be seeking food and/or water. She attempted to drink from a dirty mop bucket and I advised Fildes to put some water down.

Baby Yoda was found in a collapsed state. | RSPCA

“Teddy began to drink instantly and did not stop until the bowl was completely empty. It appeared to me that it was likely that Teddy had not had access to water provision for a considerable amount of time.”

Teddy was signed over to the care of the RSPCA. She was given veterinary treatment and in just four weeks, gained weight and her condition improved, and has since been rehomed.

After sentencing, Inspector Anthony Joynes said: “Teddy was incredibly lucky to have made a good recovery in our care, but it’s really sad that Baby Yoda lost his life so needlessly.

“We know that many people are concerned about costs of veterinary treatment and pet food - and more than 12,000 people a month - approximately 16 every hour - visit the RSPCA website for advice on vet care costs.

“We have practical advice on our website specifically about vet care costs and would encourage anyone who is struggling to visit and take action, rather than delay.”