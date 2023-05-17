Merseyside woman left with ‘serious injuries’ after being attacked by two dogs

A woman has been seriously injured after a dog attack in St Helens on Monday.

At around 11pm on May 15, Merseyside Police received a report that a woman in her 20s had been walking on Hazelfield Court when she was attacked by two dogs and sustained serious injuries to her arms. The police said she was taken to hospital where she remains in a ‘stable condition’.

Both dogs, whose breeds have not yet been determined, have been detained by police and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.

Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: “This incident has left a woman with significant injuries to her arms and it would have been an extremely painful and traumatic experience. Residents who live on the street attempted to help the victim during the attack and I thank them for their brave actions. We have a dedicated team who review all cases concerning dangerous dogs, and are keen to speak to the witnesses who saw the incident.”