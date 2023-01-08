Merseyside woman relaunches her plant-based business app in time for Veganuary 2023

The app was created after a chance encounter in Ibiza.

A Merseyside woman has released a new version of her app, aimed at helping people to find vegan stores, services and food.

Plant Based Directory features over 30 types of vegan businesses - including restaurants, cafes, barbers, beauty salons, online retailers and grocery stores.

The free app features over 20 business categories with physical locations and over 10 online categories.

Rayner Croft, Founder of Plant Based Directory, believes that vegans are calling out for an app to discover all kinds of vegan businesses, not just food outlets.

She said: “We wanted to make it easier for people to find 100% vegan food, drink, products and services across the UK, and that’s how Plant Based Directory was born.”

Rayner came up with the business idea whilst on a holiday in Ibiza. She told LiverpoolWorld: “I bumped into a lady who just happened to be vegan. I had no idea where I could go to eat in the area, so she pointed me in the direction of her favourite restaurant, Vegan Point.

“It was when eating in that very restaurant that I had my eureka moment. If it wasn’t for the lady I bumped into on a whim, I wouldn’t have known it existed.”

Rayner originally set out to create a website that she’d update whenever she found a new vegan place on her travels, and the idea quickly transformed into an app, helping to advertise Liverpool businesses such as The Vibe and the now closed, Nakery.

Launching on all mobile app stores last year, Plant Based Directory has now been re-launched to include animal sanctuaries.

“We’ve recently added a very special category to the app and are so pleased to announce that we are now listing animal sanctuaries. We’re aiming to list all sanctuaries across the UK so that we can raise awareness of the amazing work they do, helping them raise the vital funds needed to care for animals saved from the meat and dairy industries.

