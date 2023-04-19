Residents on these streets made the most noise complaints to the council.

We’ve all experienced noisy neighbours, or the odd house party that is a little too loud, but some streets in Knowsley are much noisier than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Knowsley Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.

Referring to to January 2022-January 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.

1 . Stratford Drive, L34 1AP Stratford Drive had 24 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Pennard Avenue, L36 3SG, L36 3SH, L36 3SJ & L36 3SL Pennard Avenue had 16 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the second noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Rainbow Drive, L26 7AG Rainbow Drive had 13 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Boundary Farm Road, L26 1UA & L26 1UB Boundary Farm Road had 13 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View

