Merseyside’s noisiest streets: the 10 Sefton streets with the most noise complaints

The council received the most complaints about these neighbourhoods.

It’s fair to say that most people have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing music a little too loud or having guests over until the early hours, but some streets in Sefton are much noisier than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Sefton Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.

Referring to to April 2021-March 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets in Sefton.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.

1 . Marine Crescent, Waterloo Marine Crescent had 8 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Liverpool Road, Birkdale Liverpool Road had 6 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the second noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

3 . South Road, Waterloo South Road had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Northway, Maghull Northway had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

