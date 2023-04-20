Register
Merseyside’s noisiest streets: the 10 Sefton streets with the most noise complaints

The council received the most complaints about these neighbourhoods.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

It’s fair to say that most people have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing music a little too loud or having guests over until the early hours, but some streets in Sefton are much noisier than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Sefton Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.

Referring to to April 2021-March 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets in Sefton.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.

Marine Crescent had 8 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton.

1. Marine Crescent, Waterloo

Marine Crescent had 8 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

Liverpool Road had 6 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the second noisiest street in Sefton.

2. Liverpool Road, Birkdale

Liverpool Road had 6 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the second noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

South Road had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton.

3. South Road, Waterloo

South Road had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

Northway had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton.

4. Northway, Maghull

Northway had 5 noise complaints between April 2021 and March 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Street View

