Merseyside’s noisiest streets: The 10 noisiest street in Wirral ranked by complaints
These streets had the most reported noise complaints.
Most people have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing music a little too loud or having guests over until the early hours, but some streets in Wirral are much noisier than others.
LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Wirral Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.
Referring to January 2022 - January 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets in Wirral.
Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.