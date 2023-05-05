Register
Merseyside’s noisiest streets: The 10 noisiest street in Wirral ranked by complaints

These streets had the most reported noise complaints.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th May 2023, 12:35 BST

Most people have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing music a little too loud or having guests over until the early hours, but some streets in Wirral are much noisier than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Wirral Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.

Referring to January 2022 - January 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets in Wirral.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.

Old Chester Road had 12 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the noisiest street in Wirral.

1. Old Chester Road, CH42

Old Chester Road had 12 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

New Chester Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral.

2. New Chester Road, CH42

New Chester Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

Banks Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral.

3. Banks Road, CH48

Banks Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

Agryle Street had 9 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the third noisiest street in Wirral.

4. Argyle Street, CH41

Agryle Street had 9 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the third noisiest street in Wirral.

