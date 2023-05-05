These streets had the most reported noise complaints.

Most people have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing music a little too loud or having guests over until the early hours, but some streets in Wirral are much noisier than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Wirral Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.

Referring to January 2022 - January 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets in Wirral.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.

1 . Old Chester Road, CH42 Old Chester Road had 12 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

2 . New Chester Road, CH42 New Chester Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

3 . Banks Road, CH48 Banks Road had 10 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the joint second noisiest street in Wirral. Photo: Google

4 . Argyle Street, CH41 Agryle Street had 9 noise complaints from January 2022 - January 2023, making it the third noisiest street in Wirral.

