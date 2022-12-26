Weather forecast for the coming week and New Years weekend.

New Years Eve is almost here and many of us will be hitting the streets and visiting bars, clubs and pubs to celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of a brand new year.

Whether you’re planning on a night out in Liverpool or a New Years Day walk, the weather forecast will help you plan your outfit - and know whether snow is on the cards.

Met Office weather forecast for the next week

Monday December 26: Light showers changing to partly cloudy from nighttime. Maximum temperature of 6 °C with lows of 3 °C

Tuesday December 27: A cloudy start, with heavy rain showers from 2pm. Maximum temperature of 10 °C with lows of 6 °C.

Wednesday December 28: Heavy rain is expected from 9am, however, showers may clear in the late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 10 °C with lows of 7 °C.

Thursday December 29: Light showers early morning, changing to sunshine from around 9am. Low chance of rain for the remainder of the day, however, showers expected during the nighttime. Maximum temperature of 8 °C with lows of 5 °C.

Friday December 30: A cloudy start to the day with heavy rain expected throughout. Potentially a dry evening and nighttime. Maximum temperature of 11 °C with lows of 8 °C.

Saturday December 31: It will be a cloudy start to the day, with a 50% chance of rain from lunchtime. After 3pm, chance of rain reduces to 20% and it’s likely the evening and nighttime will be dry. Maximum temperature of 10 °C with lows of 7 °C.

Sunday January 1: Early morning we will see cloudy weather, changing to sunny intervals throughout the day. Rain is unlikely and temperatures remain mild with a maximum temperature of 9 °C with lows of 7 °C.

North West long range weather forecast

According to the Met Office: “Temperatures close to the seasonal average. Weather remaining changeable into the New Year, with rain and showers most frequent in the west and northwest. Any snowfall will be restricted to Scottish mountains. Mild in the south for the later part of the period, whilst the north sees a mixture of milder and colder spells.”