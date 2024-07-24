Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this year, huge swathes of the UK - including Liverpool and Merseyside - saw the the incredible phenomenon due to an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm

Merseyside residents could catch a glimpse of the beautiful Northern Lights tonight, thanks to a huge solar storm.

The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere and occur when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field. The best place to see the aurora borealis is usually around the North Pole region, however, they can sometimes be seen from the UK.

Earlier this year, on May 11, huge swathes of the UK - including Liverpool and Merseyside - saw the the incredible phenomenon due to an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm. According to the Met Office, it was the highest geomagnetic recording in the UK since 2003.

The Northern Lights in Crosby. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Now, Merseyside residents could once again spot the magical Northern Lights, with a geomagnetic storm expected tonight (July 24). The Met Office’s Space Weather forecast has said that the celestial display is expected to last until 11.59pm, however, as clear skies and minimal light pollution are needed to see it, visibility may be poor.