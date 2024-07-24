Met Office verdict on whether Northern Lights will be visible in Liverpool and Merseyside tonight
Merseyside residents could catch a glimpse of the beautiful Northern Lights tonight, thanks to a huge solar storm.
The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere and occur when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field. The best place to see the aurora borealis is usually around the North Pole region, however, they can sometimes be seen from the UK.
Earlier this year, on May 11, huge swathes of the UK - including Liverpool and Merseyside - saw the the incredible phenomenon due to an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm. According to the Met Office, it was the highest geomagnetic recording in the UK since 2003.
Now, Merseyside residents could once again spot the magical Northern Lights, with a geomagnetic storm expected tonight (July 24). The Met Office’s Space Weather forecast has said that the celestial display is expected to last until 11.59pm, however, as clear skies and minimal light pollution are needed to see it, visibility may be poor.
In a statement, the Met Office said: “A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is likely to arrive early on 24 July, giving a peak chance of Strong Geomagnetic Storm (G3) conditions. This may result in auroral displays down to Northern Ireland, northern England and similar geomagnetic latitudes, albeit impeded by the near-full moon and limited hours of darkness."
