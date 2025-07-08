The Met Office forecasts a mini heatwave in Liverpool as temperatures are set to reach 30°C, bringing warm days and uncomfortable nights.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mini heatwave is headed for Liverpool, with scorching conditions and beautiful sunshine.

While today (July 8), will see a high of 18°C, the temperature will increase as the week goes on, rising to 27°C by Friday (July 11) and 30°C on Sunday (July 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says the end of the week will see “high pressure dominating with plenty of strong sunshine by day and clear skies overnight”. They added that it will become very warm through the period with “some uncomfortable nights for sleeping”.

Liverpool sunshine. | greenbriar52 - stock.adobe.com

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals. High of 21°C.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny. High of 24°C.

Friday, July 11: Sunny. High of 27°C.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny. High of 29°C.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny. High of 30°C.