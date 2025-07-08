Met Office predicts when heatwave will hit Liverpool as 30°C on the cards
The Met Office forecasts a mini heatwave in Liverpool as temperatures are set to reach 30°C, bringing warm days and uncomfortable nights.
A mini heatwave is headed for Liverpool, with scorching conditions and beautiful sunshine.
While today (July 8), will see a high of 18°C, the temperature will increase as the week goes on, rising to 27°C by Friday (July 11) and 30°C on Sunday (July 13).
The Met Office says the end of the week will see “high pressure dominating with plenty of strong sunshine by day and clear skies overnight”. They added that it will become very warm through the period with “some uncomfortable nights for sleeping”.
Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool
- Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals. High of 21°C.
- Thursday, July 10: Sunny. High of 24°C.
- Friday, July 11: Sunny. High of 27°C.
- Saturday, July 12: Sunny. High of 29°C.
- Sunday, July 13: Sunny. High of 30°C.
