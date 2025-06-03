Semir Omar paid nothing for his draw ticket - and he hit the jackpot | BOTB

Working two jobs to support his growing family, Manchester man Semir Omar landed a life-changing surprise when BOTB turned up at his door with a brand new Mini Cooper S.

A father-to-be who has been working two jobs to support his growing family has won a new car in a prize draw that cost him nothing to enter.

Semir Omar, from Manchester, won a Mini Cooper S Sport worth £16,000 after entering a free online draw with dream car giveaways firm BOTB.

The hotel supervisor was at home when he received a surprise visit from BOTB's presenter Sean Hall, who handed him the keys to his new car, parked right outside his house.

Semir, 34, said: "Oh my days, I’m so shocked and I don’t know how to react - it’s amazing!

“I always think positively and thought one day I would win, but just not today.”

The Mini Cooper S Sport is a performance-focused hatchback known for its stylish looks, sporty handling and premium interior.

BOTB presenter Sean Hall presents Semir with the keys | BOTB

Semir, who currently drives a Skoda, got to sit behind the wheel and fire up the engine of his new ride. “It’s got such a nice interior,” he said.

With a baby on the way in just a few months – his first child – Semir said he is now considering taking the cash alternative to help support his growing family.

He explained: “It’s a really exciting time for us as a family and the cash will provide us a big boost.

“We’ve already got most of the stuff for the new baby, but the extra cash gives us the option to get more.

"We might also plan a family holiday.”

Sean said: “It’s always a pleasure to deliver such fantastic news, but this one felt extra special knowing he’s got a baby on the way. The timing couldn’t be better.

“The Mini Cooper S is such a brilliant car – sporty, fun, and practical. Whether Semir keeps it or takes the cash, it’s going to make a real difference at such an exciting time in his life.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

