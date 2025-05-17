MINISO opens new Liverpool store with free goody bags for first 400 shoppers
Located at Liverpool ONE, MINISO Liverpool will offer a signature mix of the brand’s fun and collectible product ranges including beloved Sanrio characters, Hello Kitty and Kuromi alongside newer launches from Minecraft, My Little Pony, Harry Potter and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.
The wider product ranges include own-brand categories such as everyday essentials, beauty, travel, homeware, tech and snacks.
The brand is known for long snaking queues on launch days, with customers eager to get their hands on freebies.
MINISO’s Liverpool store will officially open at 11.00am today (March 17) and the first 400 customers who spend a minimum of £5 will receive a special goody bag valued at £25. Other exciting activities to expect include a balloon giveaway, while stocks last, a live drummer performance and a meet and greet with a Stitch mascot.
Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “With its dynamic atmosphere and reputation as one of the UK’s premier retail destinations, Liverpool ONE was the perfect choice for our newest store. We’re bringing all the colour and charm that MINISO is known for, and we’re excited to become part of this vibrant community.
“We can’t wait to share our world with new fans and add a little joy and fun to the everyday!”