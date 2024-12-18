Crosby's iconic Carnegie Library is being returned to its ‘former glory’.

The historic library was shut down by Sefton Council in 2013 and has stood vacant ever since but plans for its ‘careful’ yet transformative restoration have been in the works for a number of years. Now, the exciting project is in ‘full swing’.

Ambitious proposals to develop a ‘truly modern library’ were announced in 2022, with the Grade II listed building to be transformed into a ‘digital hub’ with flexible office spaces, accessible digital resources, meeting rooms and a Moose Coffee restaurant.

Originally launching in Crosby in 2006, Moose Coffee is a family-run breakfast joint, with three venues in Liverpool, two in Manchester and one in Leeds. The Crosby restaurant on College Road closed in 2021 and there has been talk about a new site ever since.

The award-winning pancake house had been hoping to open in Carnegie Library last spring, but faced delays. It was confirmed earlier this year that work had begun on the historic building, and now Cunard Construction his signed a lease with the council to manage the transformation, with a £1m investment.

Moose Coffee will be housed in the south wing of the building, with the restaurant split across two levels with additional outdoor eating areas. The library’s central space will be fully transformed into a new digital hub, while ‘carefully preserving the building’s existing architectural features’ and ‘sensitively incorporating’ new contemporary spaces.

Peter Backhouse from Cunard Construction said: “Cunard Construction is proud to lead the sympathetic restoration of such a vital piece of Crosby’s heritage. Our skilled craftspeople will restore Carnegie’s intricate period features, including the library’s iconic façade and ornate interior. The renovation will include measures to improve the building’s environmental performance without compromising its historic character.

“The Carnegie Library is more than a building; it is a testament to the community’s enduring values of learning and connection. Collaborating with Moose Coffee and Unit 4 Architecture, we are excited to ensure its legacy continues for future generations.

“Our £1 million investment underscores Cunard’s commitment to preserving Crosby’s historical landmark. Incorporating modern infrastructure to ensure accessibility and functionality, once completed, the revitalised Carnegie Library will provide a unique space for Crosby’s residents and visitors alike.”

A spokesperson from Moose Coffee added: "We are thrilled to be reopening Moose in the historic landmark that is the Carnegie Library and even more satisfying that we are able to open again on College Road, our spiritual home.

“It’s taken a long time to navigate all the restoration conditions but the works are now in full swing and we are thrilled to be part of this fantastic partnership with Sefton Council and Cunard Construction. We look forward to seeing the building back to its former glory and welcoming you to Moose in this restored, iconic building.”