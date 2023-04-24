More than £4,000 raised for family of ‘beautiful’ 10-year-old killed in car accident

A fundraiser for the family of a little boy killed by a car has almost hit its donation goal, just a day after its creation.

Ten-year-old Charlie Lowe was struck by a black Ford Puma car on Abingdon Road in Walton at about 4.30pm on April 20, and sadly died in hospital the following morning.

Charlie’s family described him as ‘smart’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘exceptionally happy’ and a fundraiser has now been created in his honour.

Set up by Hannah Mann on gofundme.com, the fundraiser titled ‘Help Charlie Lowe’s Family’ has already received £4,414 from 220 donors, despite only being created one day ago. The donation target is set at £5,000 but it seems highly likely that this will be exceeded very soon.

The page’s description reads: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to write this.. I’m asking for help for Charlie Lowe’s family who sadly lost their gorgeous ten year old boy to a car accident in Walton. It’s absolutely devastated the whole of Liverpool, all his family friends and his school teachers.

“Such a gorgeous gentle baby taken too soon. Heaven gained an amazing angel. So if people can please donate to help this family for what ever they may need and give Charlie the most amazing send off he deserves.”

Donors: Donations can be seen from classmates and teachers, sharing their condolences to Charlie’s family. Charlie’s family said he was ‘LFC mad’ and one donor commented: “Hope the Reds have a team you can play football in up there.”

Contacting the police: Merseyside Police are still appealing for information and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000333448.

