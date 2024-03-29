More than £5m to spent repairing roads in Sefton - full list of roads
More than £5m will be spent repairing dozens of roads across Sefton over the next financial year.
An investigation into road repairs in the UK by Accident Claims Advice was set up following an influx of inquiries relating to damages caused by potholes and poorly maintained roads. With councils across the country now facing a potential major financial crisis with a £4bn funding gap estimated in the next two years, some authorities have forked out huge amounts in road maintenance repairs, including Sefton Council.
Data obtained from Freedom of Information requests reveals Sefton Council have hundreds of roadworks planned, a total of £5,312,000 set to be spent on maintaining roads between April 2024 and March 2025. The local authority confirmed that funding to the tune of £1,066,000 has been set aside to support routine maintenance repairs - including potholes.
Full list of Sefton roads set to be resurfaced
- Queen Anne Street, Southport
- Little Crosby Road, Crosby
- A565 Waterloo Road, Birkdale
- Aintree Lane, Aintree
- Bridges Lane/Sefton Lane, Maghull
- Altway, Aintree
- Stanley Road, Bootle
- Bispham Road, Southport
- Bridle Road, Bootle
- Brook Road West, Crosby
- Brookvale, Waterloo
- Canning Road, Southport
- Carisbrooke Drive, Southport
- Chester Avenue, Southport
- Church Road, Waterloo
- Cobden Road, Southport
- Copy Lane, Netherton
- Devilliers Avenue, Crosby
- Dowhills Road, Blundellsands
- Elbow lane, Formby
- Far Moss Road, Blundellsands
- Fernhill Road, Bootle
- Geves Gardens, Waterloo
- Gloucester Road, Southport
- Glovers Lane, Netherton
- Green Lane, Maghull
- Griffiths Drive / Stretton Drive, Southport
- Grosvenor Road, Birkdale
- Hall Street, Southport
- Hatton Hill Road, Litherland
- Hawkeshead Street, Southport
- Hawthorne Road, Bootle
- Heysham Road, Netherton
- Liverpool Road, Lydiate
- Manor Road, Crosby
- Moss Lane, Lydiat
- Nicholas Road, Crosby
- North Moss Lane, Formby
- North Road, Southport
- Norwood Road, Southport
- Old Park Lane, Southport
- Park Wall Road, Ince Bludell
- Parklands, Southport
- Prescot Road, Melling
- Ridgeway Drive, Lydiate
- Rock Lane, Melling
- Rotten Row, Southport
- Seaforth Road, Seaforth
- South Parade, Crosby
- Thornbridge Avenue, Litherland
- St Matthews Avenue, Litherland
- Spooner Avenue, Litherland
- St Andrews Road, Blundellsands
- Strand Road, Bootle
- The Spinney, Formby
- Wennington Road, Southport
- Westcliffe Road, Birkdale
- Westmoreland Road, Southport
- Silverbirch Way/Birchfield Way/Sandhurst Way, Lydiate
- A59 Northway, Lydiate
- A59 Northway, Maghull
- A565 Formby Bypass, Formby
- Warren Road, Blundellsands