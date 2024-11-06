Discover why Mossley Hill leads the top five happiest place to live in Liverpool.

Mossley Hill is the happiest place to live in Liverpool, according to a new survey. The popular suburb was the highest rated location in the region in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Liverpool was Aigburth, Woolton was third, Sefton Park was fourth and Allerton was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Liverpool.

Mossley Hill is one of Liverpool's most sought-after neighbourhoods, offering an appealing combination of elegant homes, excellent schools, and diverse local amenities. Mossley Hill is characterised by its stunning Victorian and Edwardian architecture.

It is home to Penny Lane - inspiration for the famous Beatles' song.

Outstanding schools in Mossley Hill include Liverpool College and Our Lady’s Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School.

Popular pubs include Rose of Mossley and the Dovedale Towers.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Mossley Hill is the happiest place to live in Liverpool. Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Find out the full list of the UK’s 70 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.