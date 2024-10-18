Most burgled neighbourhoods: These were the 13 worst areas in St Helens for burglaries, latest figures show

By Emma Dukes

Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:55 BST

Official figures have revealed the St Helens neighbourhoods where you are most likely to be burgled, including parts of Haydock, Earsletown and Rainford.

We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries in Merseyside into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from June 2023 to May 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood. During the 12-month period, 7,307 residential burglaries were reported in the Liverpool City Region, which equals 10.8 per 1,000 households.

The St Helens council area is divided into 24 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in St Helens with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In Thatto Heath, there were 26.5 burglaries per 1,000 households.

1. Thatto Heath

In Thatto Heath, there were 26.5 burglaries per 1,000 households. | esdras700 - stock.adobe.com

In Town Centre East & Fingerpost, there were 24.8 burglaries per 1,000 households.

2. Town Centre East & Fingerpost

In Town Centre East & Fingerpost, there were 24.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Street View

In Town Centre West, there were 24.7 burglaries per 1,000 households.

3. Town Centre West

In Town Centre West, there were 24.7 burglaries per 1,000 households. | David Dixon CC Wikimedia

In Derbyshire Hill, there were 17.9 burglaries per 1,000 households.

4. Derbyshire Hill

In Derbyshire Hill, there were 17.9 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Earth

