Daniel Cairney. | Family handout

The family of a man who died after being hit by a car in Walton have paid tribute to the “gentle” and “friendly” dad, whose “kindness knew no limits”.

At around 1.25pm on Friday (October 31), emergency services were called to Abingdon Road, close to Asda, to reports of a collision involving a silver Audi A3 and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, now known to be 77-year-old Daniel Cairney, was taken to hospital via ambulance but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

In a new tribute issued by Merseyside Police, Mr Cairney’s family said: “Our dad, Danny, was tragically and suddenly taken from us on Friday afternoon.

“He was the most gentle, friendly man who was never happier than when sharing his stories with us.

“He was so proud to see one of his sons marry earlier this year, and he cherished every moment spent playing with his grandson. We are now left clinging to those precious memories.

“While he was taken far too soon, he truly lived a full and varied life. From travelling the world as part of the Merchant Navy, working on ships across North and South America, to running his own business and spending the past 25 years in hospitality in the city centre.

“Originally from Scotland, he made Liverpool his adopted home, and the city he loved soon loved him back. The most creative person we knew, he loved to paint, play his guitar and write poetry.“

“His neighbours have already been in touch to share their sadness and memories, such as how he would always stop for a chat or surprise people with small gifts. It doesn’t surprise us; he made friends wherever he went, and his kindness knew no limits.

“Danny was a much-loved family member, taken in tragic circumstances. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and the local community. He had a loving nature and a good heart, always ready for a laugh with everyone he met. We are heartbroken that we never got to say goodbye.

““He won’t get the chance to see his family and grandchildren continue to grow, but he kept everything from our lives — photos, diaries and mementos — each one a reflection of his love for us. We will treasure them, and we will always remember him. Rest in peace, Danny. X”

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and Merseyside Police continue to appeal for information.

The driver of the Audi stopped at the scene of the collision and a 43-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, the Lead Investigating Officer from our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts remain with Daniel’s family as they continue to grieve their loss.

“Our investigation continues and we are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was passing by the location at around 1.25pm last Friday.

“I want to thank members of the public for sharing our previous appeals. As a result, we have managed to speak to a mum who we wanted to trace as a possible witness and make sure she and her children were supported.

“I still want to appeal to drivers in the area who have dash cameras fitted in their vehicles. They may have inadvertently captured footage of the silver Audi A3 hatchback as it drove towards the collision scene, and our detectives would be keen to review this to establish the circumstances and lead up to the crash.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any CCTV, dashcam or other footage, please call Merseyside Police direct on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected] , or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook, or 101, with reference 25000893346.