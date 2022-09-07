Cheryl Korbel, whose nine-year-old daughter was shot in their home in Liverpool, paid tribute to her “little shadow”.

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has called on those responsible for her daughter’s murder to ‘own up’ in an emotional video appeal.

Cheryl Korbel, whose nine-year-old daughter was shot in their home in Dovecot, also paid tribute to her “little shadow”.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22, and opened fire.

Her mother was shot in the arm as she struggled to close the door on the intruders. The gunman’s intended target - convicted burglar Joseph Nee - was also shot. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Ms Korbel, 46, had opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

She appeared in the video appeal wearing a cast on her wrist where she had been shot and said she hoped whoever was responsible for the killing would come forward.

Ms Korbel said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up. Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.

“If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets. No one, no one at all should have to go through this.”

Ms Korbel broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking and said: “That’s what I miss the most, because I can’t hear her talk.”

Olivia’s father, John Francis Pratt, also paid tribute to his daughter and called for anyone with information on her death to come forward.

Who has been arrested in the murder case?

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested in Runcorn, on Sunday, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody after police were granted a 36 hour extension to continue questioning him.

A 41-year-old man, from Knowsley, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also in Runcorn, on Sunday.

A 29-year-old was arrested on the same charge later in the day as part of raids at two addresses in the Liverpool area.

A fourth man, 34, from Liverpool, was stopped on the M42 motorway on Sunday evening and arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The vehicle has been seized.