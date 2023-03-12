Sunday March 19 marks Mother’s Day, or Mothering Sunday an occasion dedicated to celebrating and showing love to mums across the UK. The data changes every year but it is always on the fourth Sunday of Lent.
Traditionally, children give their mothers bunches of Spring flowers, but where is the best place to buy flowers in Liverpool?
Advertisement
Advertisement
In no particular order, these are some of the highest rated independent flower shops in Liverpool, rated 4.0 or higher on Google, with at least 10 reviews.
Mary Mary Floral Design
📍67 Greenland Street, L1 0BY
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Mary is a female-owned independent florist based in Liverpool, providing flower delivery to postcodes across the city. The florist has 4.9 stars on Google and Mother’s Day bouquets include Bertie and Pretty Spring.
Fishlocks Flowers
Advertisement
Advertisement
📍 95-113 Great Howard St, L3 7AT
Fishlocks Flowers is a family-run florist in the heart of Liverpool, creating floral displays and bouquets for all occassions. The florist has 4.5 stars on Google and Mother’s Day gifts include floral hat boxes, vases and bouquets.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suttons Florist
📍 64 Bridge Rd, Litherland, Bootle, L21 6PH
Suttons House of Flowers are floral experts based in Bootle. The florist has 4.8 stars on Google and has been running for 55 years. Mother’s Day gifts include the Hot Mama Hatbox and luxury rose bears.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lula Flower Shop
📍 9 Prescot St, L7 8UE
Lula Flower Shop is a local independent Liverpool florist, based on Prescot Street for the last 15 years. They offer next day delivery across Liverpool and offer a range of bouquets and house plants. The florist has 4.9 stars on Google and Mother’s Day flowers include roses and tulips.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dutch Flower Shop
📍123 Woolton Rd, L15 6TB
The Dutch Flower Shop has been supplying flowers and plants direct from Holland, for 40 years. The florist has 4.8 stars on Google and Mother’s Day bouquets include the ‘Tropical Haze Hand-tied’.