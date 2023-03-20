Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
9 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
23 minutes ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
2 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
3 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US

Watch: Mother’s Day street fight erupts as women brawl in Baltic Triangle

The brawl took place on Jamaica Street, in broad daylight.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
Mother’s Day brawl in Liverpool.
Mother’s Day brawl in Liverpool.
Mother’s Day brawl in Liverpool.

A video of what appears to be a group of women fighting outside a bar in the Baltic Triangle on Mother’s Day has gone viral after being shared online.

The footage shows a group of around ten women scrapping in broad daylight outside Camp and Furnace on Sunday afternoon. The person videoing the brawl can be heard laughing and saying, ‘happy Mother’s Day’.

The fight appears to begin with an argument outside the popular venue and one woman falling backwards. The group then goes over to the woman as another begins to hit her.

Most Popular

They attempt to separate the feuding pair as one is heard shouting, ‘get off her.’

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption: “Just a Mother’s Day afternoon and everyone enjoying themselves.”

One person commented: “Ye mar can’t handle her Prosecco in Camp and Furnace before the taxi back to Huyton.”

Another user said: “Good to see the Mother’s Day traditions are still alive and well. A good 10-12 birds all scrapping outside Camp & Furnace there.”

A group of security guards can be seen looking on from the doorway of the venue, but they decide not to get involved.