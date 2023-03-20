The brawl took place on Jamaica Street, in broad daylight.

Mother’s Day brawl in Liverpool.

A video of what appears to be a group of women fighting outside a bar in the Baltic Triangle on Mother’s Day has gone viral after being shared online.

The footage shows a group of around ten women scrapping in broad daylight outside Camp and Furnace on Sunday afternoon. The person videoing the brawl can be heard laughing and saying, ‘happy Mother’s Day’.

The fight appears to begin with an argument outside the popular venue and one woman falling backwards. The group then goes over to the woman as another begins to hit her.

They attempt to separate the feuding pair as one is heard shouting, ‘get off her.’

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption: “Just a Mother’s Day afternoon and everyone enjoying themselves.”

One person commented: “Ye mar can’t handle her Prosecco in Camp and Furnace before the taxi back to Huyton.”

Another user said: “Good to see the Mother’s Day traditions are still alive and well. A good 10-12 birds all scrapping outside Camp & Furnace there.”

