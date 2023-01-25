Family and friends dressed in black gathered in the rain as the coffin arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses.

The family and friends of Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve, gathered for her funeral in Wallasey on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Advertisement

Today, mourners dressed in black arrived at St Nicholas Church in the rain for the 12.30pm service in her hometown. The funeral cortege was led by a hearse with a floral tribute simply saying “Elle”.

The coffin arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses and was carried into the church, with a floral display on top of it, by pallbearers including her father Tim Edwards.

The order of service included the hymn ‘Be Still for the Presence of the Lord’ and a eulogy, entitled Remembering Elle, was given at the service.

Mourners were asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory. Her father said last week he hoped a foundation in her memory would combat gun violence in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cover of the order of service for Elle Edwards. funeral.

The service will be followed by a private cremation at Landican Cemetery.

Merseyside Police have charged Connor Chapman, 22, with the murder of Ms Edwards and he will appear for trial in Liverpool Crown Court this summer.

‘She can’t be forgotten’

Advertisement

In the lead up to the funeral, Ms Edwards’ father Tim described in heartbreaking detail the impact the loss of his ‘beautiful and caring’ daughter has had on the family.

In an emotional interview with Sky News, he said the fact his daughter had so much of her life ahead of her at just 26 years old was ‘hardest part’.

Advertisement

“She was just getting going,” he said. “She had her focus, she had her own ambitions, and she was achieving them and everything was set in place for her and it was just taken away, and that’s sad.”

He added: “Time moves so quick. In our situation with the developments, Christmas Day didn’t mean anything, that had gone. It didn’t feel real and Christmas will never be the same. Christmas will never be a point of celebration for me, ever.”

Advertisement

Tim Edwards and Elle Edwards

During the tearful interview he said: “There’s no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over. It’s dead simple. It’s absolutely pointless and it solves nothing.”

Mr Edward’s, who is hoping a foundation set up in his daughter’s name will help reduce gun violence on Merseyside, added: “I want to see a positive that comes out of this. Elle’s name will be used for good in the future. She can’t be forgotten.”

“She was just getting going,” he said. “She had her focus, she had her own ambitions, and she was achieving them and everything was set in place for her and it was just taken away, and that’s sad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Time moves so quick. In our situation with the developments, Christmas Day didn’t mean anything, that had gone. It didn’t feel real and Christmas will never be the same. Christmas will never be a point of celebration for me, ever.”

During the tearful interview he said: “There’s no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over. It’s dead simple. It’s absolutely pointless and it solves nothing.”

The police investigation so far

Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has been with charged with the murder of Ms Edwards, and two counts of attempted murder.

Advertisement

Chapman has also been charged with three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

He has been remanded him in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17. His trial date is set for June 7, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail as the murder investigation continues.