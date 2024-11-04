A Liverpool-born restaurant brand could scoop an ‘Oscar’ after being named a finalist in the Asian Curry Awards 2024.

Dubbed the ‘Curry Oscars’, the awards are considered the biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar and celebrate a host of cuisines from Bangladeshi and Indian to Turkish, Filipino and Vietnamese.

The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) will now determine this year’s overall winners and present the final awards at a sparkling ceremony on November 17.

Among this year’s contenders for Best Restaurant is Liverpool’s Mowgli Street Food, which first started in the city in 2014. Created by Ormskirk-born Nisha Katona, the street food brand aims to serve ‘the kind of food Indians eat at home and on their streets’ and has quickly expanded to more than 20 branches across the UK.

Nisha Katona.

The first restaurant, located on Bold Street, remains one of the city’s most popular spots for curry with a twist and offers the likes of Paneer, Butter Chicken, Supergreen Chicken Curry and its famous Treacle Tamarind Fries. Mowgli’s second Liverpool site - and third ever opening - on the historic Water Street is just as adored, with rope swings, trees and fairy lights making it an even more luxurious experience, while offering the same great food.

Awards will be given for ‘Best Restaurant’ in each region of the UK, as well as other accolades including Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, Asian Chef of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Mowgli Street Food started life in Liverpool and has expanded across the UK. | Mowgli

Asian Curry Awards 2024 Finalists

Aagrah Group, Bradford (HQ)

Achari, Bristol

Akbar Group, Bradford (HQ)

Aramintas, Northampton

Babaji, Sunderland

Babul’s, Darlington

Bangla, Bangor

Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Newport

Benares, Mayfair

Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon

Bengal Brasserie, Belfast

Black Peppers, Wrexham

Caversham Tandoori, Reading

Charcoal’s, Glasgow

Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich

Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough

Colonel Saab, Holborn

Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square

Cook’s Tale, Canterbury

Curry Leaf, Old Coulsdon

Curry Raj, Bristol

Dalchini, Tonbridge

Denley’s Essence of India, Topsham

Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot

Everest Gurkha, York

Everest Inn Group, Ashford (HQ)

Everest Lounge, Market Harborough

Gateway of India, Cardiff

Grand Sultan, Port Talbot

Green Gates, Stirling

Greenleaf Catering, Southall

Guru Ji, Fleet

Gymkhana, Soho

Hakkasan, Mayfair

Himalayan Oasis, Tidworth

Himalayan Restaurant, Belfast

Ignite, Edinburgh

iNaga, Bromley

India Gate, Chichester

Indie Spice Grill, Dublin

Indian Garden, Stockholm (Sweden)

Indian Ocean, Bournemouth

Jilani, Sudbury

Kahani, Sloane Square

Kamal Restaurant, Newcastle

Kaptin Korma, Wolverhampton

Kasa & Kin, London

Kebabish Original, Blackburn

Lala’s, Bradford/Leeds

LalbaghCambridge

Lazzeez Indian Restaurant, Southampton

Lemongrass by Nasir, Chichester

Light of Bengal, Aberdeen

Lime Indian Takeaway, Newmarket

Little Bay Bar & Restaurant, Gibraltar

Maahis, Wrexham

Madhu’s, Istanbul (Turkey)

Madhus, Richmond

Madhus @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross

Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge

Mango Lounge, Windsor

Mint Lounge, Bank

Mother India’s Cafe, Glasgow

Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool

My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle

My Delhi, Sunderland

My Lahore, Blackburn

My Lahore Group, Bradford (HQ)

Namaaste, Camden

Navadhanya, Cambridge

Pahuna, Plymouth

Panas Gurkha, Chislehurst

Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Blackheath

Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Welling

Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Hither Green

Paprika Club Royal, Leamington Spa

Prana Indian Restaurant, Cambridge

Pride of Asia, Romford

Purple Olive, Ashton-under-Lyne

Pushkar, Birmingham

Quilon, Mayfair

Ragassan, Northolt

Ragini, Seaton

Ramadan Restaurant, Sutton Coldfield

Raval, Gateshead

Red Mango, Powys

Sajee Restaurant, Lewisham

Sapna Caterers, Wembley

Shanti Group, Stockholm (Sweden)

Shapla, Letterkenny

Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

Shelford Spice, Cambridge

Sher E Bangla, Longfield

Shozna, Rochester

Spice Club, Bridgwater

Spice I Am, Worthing

Spice Plus, Pontyclun

Spice Tandoori, Elgin

Spice Village, Croydon

Suan Thai Restaurant, Romsey

Tamasha, Las Palmas (Canary Islands)

Tarana, Crawley

Tarana Thai Lounge, Lingfield

The 1971, Harpenden

The Bank, Chorleywood

The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington

The Don, Welwyn Garden City

The International Sticker Lane, Bradford

The International Morley Street, Bradford

The Jharna, Belfast

The Raj, Kettering

Tiien Thai, Bournemouth

Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, Edinburgh

Wok India, Newcastle

Yak’s Indian & Nepalese Restaurant, Belfast

Yum-Yum, Stoke Newington, London

Zindiya, Birmingham

