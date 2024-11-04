Asian Curry Awards 2024: Liverpool-born Indian street food restaurant finalist in ‘Curry Oscars’
Dubbed the ‘Curry Oscars’, the awards are considered the biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar and celebrate a host of cuisines from Bangladeshi and Indian to Turkish, Filipino and Vietnamese.
The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) will now determine this year’s overall winners and present the final awards at a sparkling ceremony on November 17.
Among this year’s contenders for Best Restaurant is Liverpool’s Mowgli Street Food, which first started in the city in 2014. Created by Ormskirk-born Nisha Katona, the street food brand aims to serve ‘the kind of food Indians eat at home and on their streets’ and has quickly expanded to more than 20 branches across the UK.
The first restaurant, located on Bold Street, remains one of the city’s most popular spots for curry with a twist and offers the likes of Paneer, Butter Chicken, Supergreen Chicken Curry and its famous Treacle Tamarind Fries. Mowgli’s second Liverpool site - and third ever opening - on the historic Water Street is just as adored, with rope swings, trees and fairy lights making it an even more luxurious experience, while offering the same great food.
Awards will be given for ‘Best Restaurant’ in each region of the UK, as well as other accolades including Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, Asian Chef of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.
Asian Curry Awards 2024 Finalists
- Aagrah Group, Bradford (HQ)
- Achari, Bristol
- Akbar Group, Bradford (HQ)
- Aramintas, Northampton
- Babaji, Sunderland
- Babul’s, Darlington
- Bangla, Bangor
- Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Newport
- Benares, Mayfair
- Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon
- Bengal Brasserie, Belfast
- Black Peppers, Wrexham
- Caversham Tandoori, Reading
- Charcoal’s, Glasgow
- Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich
- Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough
- Colonel Saab, Holborn
- Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square
- Cook’s Tale, Canterbury
- Curry Leaf, Old Coulsdon
- Curry Raj, Bristol
- Dalchini, Tonbridge
- Denley’s Essence of India, Topsham
- Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot
- Everest Gurkha, York
- Everest Inn Group, Ashford (HQ)
- Everest Lounge, Market Harborough
- Gateway of India, Cardiff
- Grand Sultan, Port Talbot
- Green Gates, Stirling
- Greenleaf Catering, Southall
- Guru Ji, Fleet
- Gymkhana, Soho
- Hakkasan, Mayfair
- Himalayan Oasis, Tidworth
- Himalayan Restaurant, Belfast
- Ignite, Edinburgh
- iNaga, Bromley
- India Gate, Chichester
- Indie Spice Grill, Dublin
- Indian Garden, Stockholm (Sweden)
- Indian Ocean, Bournemouth
- Jilani, Sudbury
- Kahani, Sloane Square
- Kamal Restaurant, Newcastle
- Kaptin Korma, Wolverhampton
- Kasa & Kin, London
- Kebabish Original, Blackburn
- Lala’s, Bradford/Leeds
- LalbaghCambridge
- Lazzeez Indian Restaurant, Southampton
- Lemongrass by Nasir, Chichester
- Light of Bengal, Aberdeen
- Lime Indian Takeaway, Newmarket
- Little Bay Bar & Restaurant, Gibraltar
- Maahis, Wrexham
- Madhu’s, Istanbul (Turkey)
- Madhus, Richmond
- Madhus @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross
- Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge
- Mango Lounge, Windsor
- Mint Lounge, Bank
- Mother India’s Cafe, Glasgow
- Mowgli Street Food, Liverpool
- My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle
- My Delhi, Sunderland
- My Lahore, Blackburn
- My Lahore Group, Bradford (HQ)
- Namaaste, Camden
- Navadhanya, Cambridge
- Pahuna, Plymouth
- Panas Gurkha, Chislehurst
- Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Blackheath
- Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Welling
- Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Hither Green
- Paprika Club Royal, Leamington Spa
- Prana Indian Restaurant, Cambridge
- Pride of Asia, Romford
- Purple Olive, Ashton-under-Lyne
- Pushkar, Birmingham
- Quilon, Mayfair
- Ragassan, Northolt
- Ragini, Seaton
- Ramadan Restaurant, Sutton Coldfield
- Raval, Gateshead
- Red Mango, Powys
- Sajee Restaurant, Lewisham
- Sapna Caterers, Wembley
- Shanti Group, Stockholm (Sweden)
- Shapla, Letterkenny
- Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli
- Shelford Spice, Cambridge
- Sher E Bangla, Longfield
- Shozna, Rochester
- Spice Club, Bridgwater
- Spice I Am, Worthing
- Spice Plus, Pontyclun
- Spice Tandoori, Elgin
- Spice Village, Croydon
- Suan Thai Restaurant, Romsey
- Tamasha, Las Palmas (Canary Islands)
- Tarana, Crawley
- Tarana Thai Lounge, Lingfield
- The 1971, Harpenden
- The Bank, Chorleywood
- The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington
- The Don, Welwyn Garden City
- The International Sticker Lane, Bradford
- The International Morley Street, Bradford
- The Jharna, Belfast
- The Raj, Kettering
- Tiien Thai, Bournemouth
- Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, Edinburgh
- Wok India, Newcastle
- Yak’s Indian & Nepalese Restaurant, Belfast
- Yum-Yum, Stoke Newington, London
- Zindiya, Birmingham
