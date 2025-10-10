Businesses within the live music sector say the policy “fails to distinguish between the Amazon-style warehouses it is explicitly intended to target and live music venues”.

Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena has joined calls for the government to consider an exemption for live music venues from the new higher business rates multiplier for large properties, warning the policy could lead to arena closures and job losses.

At the last Autumn Budget, the government announced its intention to introduce two lower multipliers for Retail, Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) properties with rateable values (RVs) below £500,000, commencing from April 2026.

The plans aim to “give long-term certainty and support to the high street” and will in part be funded by a higher multiplier for all properties with RVs of £500,000 and above. The Treasury said: “This group represents less than one per cent of all properties, but captures the majority of large distribution warehouses, including those used by online giants.”

Businesses within the live music sector say the policy “fails to distinguish between the Amazon-style warehouses it is explicitly intended to target and live music venues, ignoring the significant economic, social, and cultural benefits venues deliver to communities across the UK.”

LIVE, National Arenas Association (NAA), Music Venue Trust (MVT), and British Association of Concert Halls (BACH) have written a letter - signed by 14 arenas and iconic venues, including the M&S Bank Arena - to Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Dan Tomlinson MP, to request an urgent meeting ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget on November 26.

The letter, dated October 9, states that the new higher business rates multiplier “will put major pressure on arenas and other live music venues” and “could lead to arenas closing”,

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena. | Christopher Furlong/Getty

It continued: “27 million people attended arena events last year, demonstrating the scale of our venues’ impact across the UK. Research shows that for every 10,000 attendees to an arena event, between £1 million to £2.3 million in additional spending is generated for the local economy.

“The events at our arenas literally sustain high streets across the UK by bringing visitors willing to spend money in hotels, bars, restaurants, shops, and taxis and other businesses, supporting a key Government priority.

“This increased spend in high streets supports local businesses, sustains jobs, and drives growth in ways that large distribution centres never will.

“High street businesses benefit significantly when our venues are hosting gigs. The proposed changes to business rates threaten the future of smaller venues that break the threshold and will add to the cost of putting on shows. That will mean marginal shows not proceeding, with high streets all over the UK losing out.”

.Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, the representative of the live music sector said: “Arenas and music venues already operate on very tight margins and many simply do not have the ability to absorb additional tax pressures.

“Without an exemption, this tax rise will unfairly penalise arenas and live music venues – holding back growth, increasing costs for consumers, and putting local jobs at risks.”

LiverpoolWorld has approached Dan Tomlinson MP and HM Treasury for a comment.