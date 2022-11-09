His heart-broken family have paid a moving tribute to the 63-year-old husband and father.

The man who died after being hit by a bus in Bootle on Monday has been named as 63-year-old Norman Rigby.

Emergency services were called to Canal Street, near to the Bridgewater Complex, at around 3.55pm and rushed Mr Rigby to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family have paid a moving tribute to the husband and father saying: "Norman was much loved by his family. He had a big impact on everyone he met and was definitely a character not easily forgotten. He leaves behind his heart-broken wife, son and brothers."

Merseyside Police continue to appeal for information following the fatal incident.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson said: “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and we will be supporting them in the coming days after this tragic incident.

“Enquiries continue and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or captured anything on dashcam or other devices. You can contact us in various ways but ensure you pass on any information as soon as you can, so we can establish the circumstances.”

How to contact police

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000818150.