Swiss-engineered sportswear brand On Running, whose trainers have taken the city by storm, is set to open a new store in Liverpool ONE.

The new store will be based on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE (South John Street) next to the new Hollister store, however, it is not yet certain when it will open. Speculation on social media platforms suggests that it will be a pop-up store, and will open later this month.

However, On remained coy on the full details when contacted by LiverpoolWorld. “We will show up with a pop-up retail space from 24 April - 4 June,” the sportswear company told us. “However, the place and location is not yet known.” Liverpool ONE have also been contacted for comment.