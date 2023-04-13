Register
On Running sportswear brand adored by trainer lovers to open new store in Liverpool

“We will show up with a pop-up retail space,” On told LiverpoolWorld.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:04 BST

Swiss-engineered sportswear brand On Running, whose trainers have taken the city by storm, is set to open a new store in Liverpool ONE.

The new store will be based on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE (South John Street) next to the new Hollister store, however, it is not yet certain when it will open. Speculation on social media platforms suggests that it will be a pop-up store, and will open later this month.

However, On remained coy on the full details when contacted by LiverpoolWorld. “We will show up with a pop-up retail space from 24 April - 4 June,” the sportswear company told us. “However, the place and location is not yet known.” Liverpool ONE have also been contacted for comment.

The store will be located on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE.The store will be located on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE.
The store will be located on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE.

