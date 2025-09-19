One part of Merseyside is set to receive a major financial boost which could see more than £7m invested into transforming the area’s ‘iconic’ shopping centre.

It is expected Liverpool City Region Combined Authority will confirm investment at a meeting next week with the aim of supporting the work currently underway at The Strand.

Sefton Council took on the ownership of The Strand back in 2019 with the hope of kickstarting a wider regeneration project. The purchase was secured for £32.5m using a money from a loan from the Public Works Loan Board, which is run on behalf of the treasury.

The Strand has been a central part of Bootle’s identity and economy since it opened in 1968. It now stands as one of the focal points of Sefton Council’s regeneration programme, which aims to reshape the town centre into a more accessible, vibrant and appealing destination.

The regeneration project is backed by £20m of government funding alongside significant investment from the Combined Authority and from Sefton Council. The partnership is already delivering visible results including the nearby Salt and Tar events venue, which has brought big-name acts such as Tom Jones and thousands of visitors to the area.

In a further boost to the area, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority will be asked to consider investing £7.1m from the Strategic Investment Fund for remedial works, relocating key tenants, refurbishing retained areas with new public toilets and fitting out units for local independent traders.

A report to the Combined Authority meeting of 26 September recommends that authority be granted to the Executive Director of Investment and Delivery to approve the provision of £7.1m.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “For generations, the Strand has been at the heart of Bootle – but like so many town centres up and down the country, it’s felt the impact of changing shopping habits, online retailing and underinvestment. We’re determined to put that right.

“This is about much more than bricks and mortar – it’s about giving Bootle the vibrant, thriving town centre the community deserves. By working with Sefton Council, we’re helping to unlock the Strand’s potential, attract new businesses and visitors, and create a place that local people can be proud of once again.”

Sefton Council is working with residents, businesses and partners to make sure the transformation reflects community needs – from new green outdoor spaces to improved connections with key destinations like the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and the proposed North Liverpool – South Sefton new town.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Cabinet Member for Employment, Education and Skills, and leader of Sefton Council, Cllr Marion Atkinson said: “This investment is a vital step in delivering the ambitious vision we have for Bootle town centre.

The Strand has been at the heart of our community for generations and these plans will ensure it continues to play that role for decades to come.

“We are creating a vibrant, modern destination that combines retail, leisure and community spaces.

“Building on the success of Salt and Tar, which has already brought thousands of visitors and major events to Bootle, and with improved links to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, this transformation will put Bootle firmly on the map as a place to live, work, and enjoy.

“It’s about creating opportunities, attracting investment, and giving local people a town centre they can be proud of.”