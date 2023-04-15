Nine people managed to scale security fences and make it onto Aintree Racecourse.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that nine protesters who scrambled onto Aintree Racecourse and delayed the start of the Grand National on Saturday have been arrested.

It was a dramatic afternoon as just before the 5.15pm race was due to start a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry onto the track.

The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing, but as the National runners were in the parade ring nine people made it onto the course.

The race was delayed by 14 minutes as police officers and security staff dealt with the protesters and the horses were taken to safety. The race was eventually won by Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

