My hair matted and fell out after wearing Amazon extensions for too long

A sobbing Liverpool mum's hair matted and fell out when she wore £500 Amazon hair extensions for almost three months longer than she should have done.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sewfy Taylor went viral after she shared a TikTok clip of herself in tears as she desperately tried to remove the £500 tape-in hair extensions from her ruined barnet. Footage shows the 30-year-old crying as she begs for advice on how to remove the stubborn 28-inch-long hairpieces - as she fears she may have to shave off her matted locks.

In the clip the full-time content creator explained she'd previously bought several packs of tape-in extensions from Amazon and had no issue removing them. After using a different brand for the first time, Sewfy says she was forced to spend 12 painstaking hours in the bath and sacrificed five combs trying to remove them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewfy fitted the extensions to boost the volume in her hair due to feeling self-conscious about her naturally thin locks, leaving them in longer than the recommended six weeks. The beauty lover burst into tears when she attempted to remove the extensions after four months of wear and discovered that her natural hair had become a matted mess underneath.

Horrified, Sewfy turned to TikTok for advice but was left baffled by some of the removal techniques suggested in the comments that ranged from using vodka to acetone. Sewfy, admits wearing the extensions for almost three months longer than recommended time on the packet but insists she's never had any issues doing so in the past. Forced to cover patches with a wig and fake ponytail, Sewfy, who believes glue supplied by the brand was to blame, says she lost a large amount of natural hair in the removal process.

Sewfy Taylor’s hair before and after she removed the hair extensions | Kennedy News and Media

Sewfy, from Liverpool, Merseyside, said: “I burst into tears because I couldn't believe it, I was freaking out. My hair felt awful and it was so stuck together. It felt horrible and gummy and dry like superglue. My plan was to shave the underneath so it was like an undercut so the plan was to shave as little of it as I could. I've fitted tape-in extensions myself five times in the past but I've never had any problems before. The only problems, if any, were that they would fall out too easily but these ones just wouldn't come out at all.

“Normally they're supposed to come out after six weeks but after three months these ones hadn't moved and I started to think they were just long-lasting ones. I fitted them exactly the same way I'd done the ones before and I did exactly the same aftercare. There was nothing that was done differently to the others but not a single one came out in those three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was scared because people were suggesting things like acetone and vodka - it was nuts. I knew maybe that would get the glue out but I was scared it would ruin my hair underneath. Somebody suggested baby oil and I used that. I think it was the thing which made a difference between me shaving and not shaving my head.

“I ended up sitting there in the bath for 12 hours and I was slowly getting bits out so I had to de-knot it and cut through a couple of the pieces of hair. I went through about five combs because the hair was so matted that it ripped them - it was that bad. Straight after taking them out the condition of my hair was awful. I had to cut all of the ends off because it was ruined.”

Sewfy's TikTok racked up more than 715,000 views with some users criticising her use of the product but she insists she used the same techniques as before.

Sewfy said: “People in the comments on TikTok have said things like it was because I didn't brush it but it wasn't. I cared for them the exact same as I did with the last ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I braided it most nights before bed and slept in silk bonnets, I had silk pillow cases. I did more this time round than ever before so I think the adhesive that was on it was something different. I really do regret using them and it's put me off using them again in the future. I've bought a synthetic ponytail and wig from another hair extension company.”

Her TikTok has more than 700 comments questioning how the mishap happened and suggesting remedies. One user commented: “I don't understand how the tape- ins have caused this? I've bought many off Amazon and never had this happen.”

Another added: “Tape-ins ruined my hair. “ A third wrote: "Hair from Amazon that should have been a red flag. I've read some horrible reviews about them. Hope you have sorted it, I'd be crying too. Not good hun.”

Another user said: “I've had extensions from Amazon and this has NEVER happened.” A fifth added: “Girl, shave it and wear wigs. start afresh! I promise you it will be the best option if it can't be salvaged.”

Another user suggested: “Baby oil or rosemary oil. Don't put water and oil together. Get a small comb and start at the ends and comb through.”

Amazon declined to comment.